Afghanistan hit by 3 powerful earthquakes in 30 minutes

HT Digital,

Kabul, Oct 7: Three powerful earthquakes, within a span of half an hour, jolted the western part of Afghanistan on Saturday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

The last of the three, having a magnitude of 6.2, was recorded at 12:42 pm. This was preceded by two earthquakes, one of magnitude 5.6 at 12:19 pm and another of 6.1 at 12:11 pm.

The origin of these tremors has been traced 40 kilometres northwest of the city of Herat. In a separate incident on Tuesday, Nepal experienced four successive earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2.

The tremors were also felt in several regions of north India, including Delhi-NCR. The epicentre of the most potent earthquake was identified in Dipayal district in west Nepal, 206 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 km north of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Fayzabad was shaken by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on September 4, and a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the country on August 28.