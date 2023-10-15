Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

HT Digital,

Karachi, Oct 15: An Air India Express flight en route from Dubai to Amritsar made an unscheduled landing in Karachi on Saturday due to a medical emergency onboard.

The passenger in question was immediately given medical assistance after landing, as confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

The flight, which initially departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time, touched down in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time after the decision to divert was made.

The passenger received the required medication from the airport doctor in Karachi and was cleared to continue the journey post-assessment by the medical team. The flight resumed its journey to Amritsar, departing from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time.