Alleged ISIS Fourth ‘Beatle’ Charged With Terror Offences In UK

LONDON, Aug 11: A 38-year-old man alleged to be a member of an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist cell nicknamed “The Beatles” for its British connection was on Thursday charged with terrorism offences after being deported from Turkey.

Aine Davis, who denies being part of the terror group, was remanded in police custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.

He was arrested at Luton Airport in Bedfordshire after being deported to England from Turkey on Wednesday.

Davis is charged with possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

He was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act of 2000, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“The CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK,” said a spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” the spokesperson said.

There will be reporting restrictions in place on details of the case now that charges have been filed.

Davis has spent more than six years in a Turkish prison and is alleged to be the fourth member of the ISIS gang that tortured and murdered western hostages in Iraq and Syria. He, however, denies the allegations.

The ringleader of that gang, Mohammed Emwazi, was killed in a US drone strike seven years ago.

Two others were captured in Syria, and taken to the US, where both have been convicted of committing some of the most gruesome crimes in recent history.

They were dubbed “The Beatles” with reference to the famous England pop band because of their English accents. PTI