Antonio Guterres Calls For End To Racism, Discrimination

United Nations, June 14 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for efforts to eliminate racism and discrimination.

“Over the next 100 days and beyond, let us work to safeguard the human rights of all people and build peaceful and inclusive societies,” the UN chief said in his message for the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21 annually.

“Together, we can realise the vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination.”

The UN chief stressed that the world body calls on all people to lay down weapons and reaffirm their commitment to living in harmony with one another every year on September 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

This shared aspiration “is more pressing than ever”, said the Secretary-General.

This year’s theme for the peace day is “End racism. Build peace”.

“Racism poisons societies, normalizes discrimination and spurs violence. We must fight it by countering hate speech, promoting dialogue and addressing the root causes of inequality,” Guterres said.

The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a UN-sanctioned holiday dedicated to world peace, specifically the absence of war and violence.

It can be occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access.

The day was first celebrated in 1981 and is kept by many nations, political groups, military groups, and people.