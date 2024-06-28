Assam’s traditional ‘Mekhela Sador’ featuring Hargila designs displayed at London museum

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 28: The Natural History Museum in London is currently showcasing the rich Assamese culture and their commendable conservation efforts. One of the highlights of the exhibition is a Mekhela Sador, beautifully embellished with motifs of the hargila, also known as the greater adjutant stork.

This exhibition showcases the traditional clothing of Assam as well as the conservation efforts led by Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a biologist and UNEP Champion of the Earth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation and lauded the effort on micro-blogging platform X, noting, “This beautiful Mekhela Sador, woven with imprints of the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila), is designed by the team of Dr @StorkSister and displayed at the Natural History Museum of London. Appreciate her unique efforts in taking forward the message of Hargila conservation!”

Dr. Barman and the Hargila Army women members have skillfully woven the teal-colored Mekhela Sador, blending traditional Assamese weaving techniques with wildlife conservation. Inspired by Jess Simpson from the Natural History Museum, this endeavor seeks to showcase Assam’s achievements in conservation through the medium of textiles.

The exhibition at the Natural History Museum not only presents the abundant biodiversity and cultural legacy of Assam but also deeply connects with global spectators, motivating upcoming generations to adopt sustainability and take responsibility for the environment.