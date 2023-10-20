Bangladesh Minister urges party members to ensure safety and security of Hindu homes, temples during Durga Puja

HT Digital,

Dhaka, Oct 20: Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Bangladesh’s ruling party, the Awami League (AL), has directed party members to ensure the safety and security of Hindu homes and places of worship during the Durga Puja celebrations.

In a meeting with representatives of the Puja Udjapan Parishad, he stressed the need for vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents and stated that it’s the collective responsibility of non-communal politics supporters to prevent any form of violence or obstruction.

This comes after a demonstration organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad in Cumilla protesting against controversial comments made by local MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, who called for ‘alcohol-free festivities’.

During the demonstration, allegations were made that pro-government Jubo League and Chhatra League activists attacked the procession and that the police obstructed their activities.

Quader confirmed that the Awami League is investigating the incident of violence in Cumilla and that actions will be taken against anyone found misbehaving, as per the information received from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.