22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...

Bangladesh to hold elections on January 7

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dhaka, Nov 15: Bangladesh is set to conduct its general elections on January 7, as announced by the country’s Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal during a live telecast.

- Advertisement -

The announcement comes amidst increasing political tension with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, such as Jamaat-e-Islami, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government for a non-party interim government to oversee the elections.

However, the ruling Awami League, under Premier Hasina, has dismissed these demands, even rejecting dialogue proposals from the US and other Western countries, labelling the BNP as a terrorist organisation. Since October 28, the opposition parties have enforced transport blockades and engaged in clashes with police and rival activists.

The escalating political violence over the past three weeks has resulted in the death of five people, including a policeman. Media reports suggest that approximately 8,000 opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.

Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: 2 gamblers caught red-handed while gambling in Bijni

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering 8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World Best Foods For Brain & Memory