Bhutan confers PM Modi with the country’s highest civilian award, ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’

HT Digital,

Thimphu, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian honor, by the King of Bhutan in a ceremony in Thimphu. This makes PM Modi the first foreign leader to receive this prestigious award.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations in December 2021. The award recognises PM Modi’s efforts to strengthen India-Bhutan relations and his people-centric leadership.

It also acknowledges India’s rise as a global power under his leadership and Bhutan’s special bond with India. PM Modi stated that this award is an honour for the 1.4 billion people of India and a testament to the unique ties between the two nations.

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo is the highest honor in Bhutan, given for lifetime achievement. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and H.E. Tshering Tobgay inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, which was built with the help of the Indian government.

The hospital was developed in two phases with a total cost of Rs. 141 Crores. The new hospital will enhance the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan, housing state-of-the-art facilities for Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Operation Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care.