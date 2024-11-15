21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Bilateral relations between India, UAE at new heights: Jaishankar

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) The ties between India and the UAE have reached new heights, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday, highlighting collaborations in sectors such as fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) campus here, Jaishankar emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over a century to the emirate state, marked the new beginning of bilateral ties between the two countries.

- Advertisement -

“India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships for negotiating on record time,” Jaishankar said.

Related Posts:

Jaishankar said the launch of the Symbiosis campus in Dubai was part of a broader trend that reflected the growing educational and cultural exchanges between India and the UAE.

“India today needs to prepare for the global workplace. Equally, it has to be ready for the era of chips, electric mobility, clean and green technologies, renewable energy, space and roads. It also has to manage the growth of these possibilities by making them environment-friendly and market-viable. By doing so, it has to continuously communicate amongst ourselves the benefits of contemporary education structure as education can reclaim all these tasks,” the minister said.

The minister said the exposure to quality education would give us a special ability to deal with the world and advance national prospects, exuding confidence that Symbiosis would replicate its outstanding quality of teaching to prepare students for 21st-century skills. PTI

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

South African government says won’t help 4,000 illegal miners inside closed...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter