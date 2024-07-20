Conceding failure in his first term, South African President Ramaphosa vows renewed efforts under new coalition govt

Johannesburg, Jul 19 (PTI) Conceding that the African National Congress government had failed the people of South Africa in his first term as President, Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to address all the challenges faced by the country as he leads an unprecedented 10-party coalition government in his second term.

Ramaphosa was speaking on Thursday evening at the opening of the seventh Parliament in Cape Town almost two months after the general elections that saw his African National Congress (ANC) lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela led the party to victory in the first democratic elections in 1994 after decades of white minority apartheid rule.

The May 29 election threw a split verdict thanks to a massive anti-incumbency of three decades and the ANC garnered only 40 per cent of the vote. Weeks later, Ramaphosa entered into negotiations with other parties, including the long-term opposition Democratic Alliance, and formed the Government of National Unity (GNU) of 10 parties, and was sworn in on June 19 to lead the seventh government since 1994.

Analysts said this (the multi-party coalition) poses several challenges because of differing party policies on a range of issues, including foreign policy, employment equity laws, and land distribution but Ramaphosa said the parties have agreed on a Minimum Programme as the foundation for the GNU’s work and issued a Statement of Intent.

“Through their votes, (citizens have) determined that the leaders of our country should set aside their political differences and come together as one to overcome the severe challenges that confront our nation,” Ramaphosa, 71, said as he justified the decision to establish the GNU.

“They sent a clear message that without unity, cooperation and partnership, our efforts to end poverty, unemployment and inequality will not succeed,” he added.

“In an act that is unprecedented in our democratic history, 10 political parties represented here in our Parliament have agreed to craft a common programme to build a better, more equal and more just South Africa,” he said, adding, that they have come together, despite their differences, because they share a commitment to a nation that is united, prosperous and inclusive.

“Despite the achievements of 30 years of democracy, and the work undertaken over the last five years to rebuild our economy and our society, millions of South Africans remain poor, unemployed and live in a highly unequal society. For a decade and a half, our economy has barely grown,” the President admitted.

The GNU has resolved to dedicate the next five years to actions that would advance three strategic priorities – to drive inclusive growth and job creation; reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

Ramaphosa said the GNU will pursue every action that contributes to sustainable, rapid economic growth and remove every obstacle that stands in the way of growth. “It must support the empowerment of black South Africans and women, and all those who in the past had been relegated to the fringes of the economy,” he said.

He also spoke on the issues of investments, smart policies, and approaches concerning the rich mineral wealth of the country and said, “Every department and every public entity has been directed to reduce the undue regulatory burdens that hold back businesses from creating jobs.”

Visa reforms also came under the spotlight as he said that his government will continue with the visa reforms introduced in the last few years to attract skills and investment and grow the tourism sector.

This is bound to find favour with Indian businesses invested in South Africa, who have for several years now bemoaned the long process in securing visas for staff and even CEO’s of companies to visit South Africa. PTI FH NPK

