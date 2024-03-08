Creator of Dragon Ball, Manga legend Akira Toriyama dies at 68

HT Digital,

Tokyo, March 8: Renowned manga creator Akira Toriyama, famous for the Dragon Ball series, has died aged 68, his production team confirmed on Friday. An official statement on the Dragon Ball franchise’s X account revealed that Toriyama died from complications of acute subdural hematoma.

- Advertisement -

The statement expressed regret over Toriyama’s death, stating that he was actively involved in several projects. Despite his death, Toriyama’s manga and artwork legacy continues to impact globally.

With its debut in 1984, Dragon Ball is among the highest-selling and most influential manga series, leading to numerous anime adaptations, films, and video games. The narrative revolves around Son Goku, a boy who uses magical dragon balls to boost his strength and protect Earth from various evil forces.

Toriyama’s death has saddened fans and industry peers. Shueisha, the publishing house, expressed deep sadness, while Eiichiro Oda, creator of the One Piece manga series, mourned that Toriyama’s death left an irreplaceable gap in the manga world.

Subdural hematoma, the cause of Toriyama’s death, is a severe medical condition where blood accumulates between the brain’s surface and the skull.