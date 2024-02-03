19 C
Former Pak PM Imran Khan's third marriage deemed 'illegal'

HT Digital,

Islamabad, Feb 3: A court in Pakistan has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison in a case related to their ‘un-Islamic marriage’. The sentence was handed down less than a week before the general elections.

This marks the fourth conviction for 71-year-old Khan since 2022, complicating the situation for the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party ahead of the February 8 elections.

Bibi’s first husband, Khawar Maneka, brought the case, accusing her of not observing the mandatory pause, or Iddat, between two marriages, as required by Islamic law. Maneka also alleged that Bibi and Khan had an adulterous relationship prior to their marriage.

The sentence was announced by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah after a 14-hour hearing at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The couple was also fined Rs 5,00,000 each. Both Khan and Bushra were present in court when the sentence was announced. Earlier this week, Khan was sentenced to 10 years in the cipher case and 14 years in the Toshakhana case.

