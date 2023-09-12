28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...

G20’s New Delhi summit declaration sent a ‘positive signal’ to tackle global challenges: China

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sept 11 (PTI): China on Monday said the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration has sent a
“positive signal” that the member countries of the influential grouping are joining hands in tackling
global challenges and economic recovery.
India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit held under its presidency
adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime
Minister Narendra Modi called for ending the ‘global trust deficit’.
“The declaration released by the G20 summit shows that China’s proposition is a good signal,”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here in response to a
question on how Beijing views the outcome of the G20 summit which concluded on Sunday.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the summit, deputising for President Xi Jinping.
The declaration also “signals that the G20 countries are joining hands in tackling global challenges,
sending a positive signal to the world on economic recovery,” Mao said.
During the preparation process, China also played a “constructive role and also attached importance
to the concerns of developing countries and supported the outcome which was conducive to global
common development”, she said.
Mao said China has always attached importance to the G20 20 grouping and supports its work.
“We support the G20 solidarity and cooperation in tackling risks to the world economy and various
development sectors,” the spokesperson said.
Premier Li during his attendance fully recounted China’s position and propositions on G20
cooperation, she said.
“He championed that all countries need to adhere to the original aspiration of solidarity and
cooperation and shoulder the responsibility of times and promote a partnership conducive to global
economic recovery, openness, cooperation and sustainable development,” Mao said.
The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the
global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India,
Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the
UK, the US and the European Union. On Saturday, the African Union was admitted as G20’s
permanent member. PTI

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sonowal to participate in Eastern Economic Forum meet in Vladivostok; Putin...

The Hills Times - 0