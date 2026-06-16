‘Geart Deal’ to end war to be signed on June 19

Islamabad/Washington, June 15: President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his country would host the signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland on June 19.

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However, the details of the peace deal were not immediately available. “The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets.

He said the deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate removal of the US Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump said.

However, in a subsequent post, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will open on Friday after the official signing of the agreement.

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Meanwhile, stock markets are rallying worldwide Monday, and oil prices are easing after the United States and Iran reached a tentative deal to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent on hopes that this time, the announcement of an Iran-US agreement will mean a long-term fix to a conflict that has sent inflation painfully upward for the entire world.

The finalisation of the deal, on a day when Trump turned 80, capped a tumultuous week of war and diplomacy when the US carried out strikes on Iran and the US president, at the last minute, backed off a threat to take control of the Kharg Island, the oil export hub of the Islamic Republic.

“This Great Deal will bring peace and security to the whole region. Many presidents have tried to make peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” he said.

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“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the Israeli military will remain in southern Lebanon. He also threatened that if Iran strikes, Israel will hit Iran with “great force,” local media reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US was responsible for implementing the agreement, as well as a complete halt to the Israeli attacks against Lebanon, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that the signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday, after which implementation mechanisms will gradually begin.

He said that Iran’s commitments under the MoU are strictly conditional and reciprocal. Iran’s measures will be fully aligned with the level of compliance shown by the other side, he added.

Gharibabadi said that a 60-day negotiation period will follow the signing, focusing exclusively on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, including unilateral, secondary, and international restrictions.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” said the prime minister of Pakistan, which emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations.

He added that both sides have declared the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Shehbaz thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to Qatar, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia for their support.

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,” he said in a post on X.

Briefing the National Assembly later, Shehbaz termed the US-Iran deal as a “historic milestone” of peace.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement of the deal between the US and Iran, describing it as a “critical step” towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

US Vice President J D Vance, American lawmakers and several Pakistani leaders hailed the announcement of the deal.

In a televised phone interview with Fox News on Sunday, Vance called the agreement with Iran “a big moment for the United States of America,” but noted that more work needs to be done.

“This only happens, to be clear, if Iran delivers on their promise,” Vance told Fox News. “So there’s an approach here where we verify and where there are real benefits, so long as Iran meets their end of the obligation.”

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna also welcomed the news and said it includes a provision for mutual respect of the US & Iran’s sovereignty.

Welcoming the announcement, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari called it an “important step towards strengthening multilateralism”.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan looks forward to signing the peace agreement with the hope that it will bring peace to the region and beyond.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that development sends a reassuring message to the international community and provides much-needed confidence and stability to global markets and the world economy, particularly for developing countries that are most vulnerable to regional instability.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, who was elected as the new supreme leader, has not been seen in public since the war began. (PTI)