‘Get Fit Days’ Starts On Amazon.In

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 10: Amazon is back with ‘Get Fit Days’ giving customers a holistic shopping experience under one roof across products like treadmills, cycles, yoga mats, smartwatch, sports shoes, sports apparel, gym accessories and unlock great deals from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Customers can avail exciting discounts of upto 70 percent off during ‘Get Fit Days’ on Amazon.in from top brands like Powermax, Puma, Urban terrain, Nivia, Adidas, Reebok, Lifelong, Flexnest, Yonex, Garmin and more. Additionally, customers can avail an extra 10 percent off up to Rs 300 on minimum purchase order of Rs 1500 on fitness and sports selection.