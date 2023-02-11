17.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 11, 2023
type here...

‘Get Fit Days’ Starts On Amazon.In

International
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Feb 10: Amazon is back with ‘Get Fit Days’ giving customers a holistic shopping experience under one roof across products like treadmills, cycles, yoga mats, smartwatch, sports shoes, sports apparel, gym accessories and unlock great deals from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Customers can avail exciting discounts of upto 70 percent off during ‘Get Fit Days’ on Amazon.in from top brands like Powermax, Puma, Urban terrain, Nivia, Adidas, Reebok, Lifelong, Flexnest, Yonex, Garmin and more. Additionally, customers can avail an extra 10 percent off up to Rs 300 on minimum purchase order of Rs 1500 on fitness and sports selection.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Smriti Mandhana Doubtful Starter For India’s T20 World Cup Opener Against...

The Hills Times - 0