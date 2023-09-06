India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

UNITED NATIONS/GENEVA, Sep 5 (PTI): India has strongly rejected comments by UN experts on

Manipur, terming them “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading” and asserting that situation in

the Northeast state is peaceful.

In the note verbale issued on Monday to the Special Procedures Branch of the Office of the High

Commissioner for Human Rights, the Indian mission underscored that the situation in Manipur was

peaceful and stable and the Indian government was committed to taking requisite steps to maintain

peace and stability.

”The Government is also committed to protecting the human rights of the people of India, including

the people of Manipur,” it said.

“The Permanent Mission of India completely rejects the news release as it is not only unwarranted,

presumptive and misleading but also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the situation in

Manipur and the steps taken by Government of India to address it,” said the Permanent Mission of

India to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

India’s response came after a group of UN experts raised alarm about reports of “serious human

rights violations and abuses” in Manipur, including alleged acts of sexual violence, extrajudicial

killings, home destruction, forced displacement, torture and ill-treatment.

Rejecting the news release by the Special Procedure Mandate Holders (SPMH) titled ‘India: UN

experts alarmed by continuing abuses in Manipur, the Permanent Mission of India expressed

disappointment and surprise that the SPMHs chose to issue the press release without waiting for the

60 days period for the Indian government to respond to a joint communication issued on the same

topic on August 29, 2023.

The Indian mission expressed hope that in the future, the SPMH would be “more objective” in their

assessment, based on the facts.

It hoped that the SPMH would “refrain from commenting on the developments, which have no

relevance to the mandate given to them by the Council and abide by the established procedure for

issuing news releases and wait for inputs sought from the Government of India before doing so.”

The Indian mission reiterated that India is a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to the

rule of law and to promoting and protecting the human rights of our people. Indian law

enforcement authorities and security forces are committed to dealing with law-and-order situations

strictly in accordance with the principles of legal certainty, necessity, proportionality and non-

discrimination,” it said.

In their news release, the UN experts had said they were “appalled” by the reports and images of

gender-based violence targeting hundreds of women and girls of all ages, and predominantly of the

Kuki ethnic minority.

“The alleged violence includes gang rape, parading women naked in the street, severe beatings

causing death, and burning them alive or dead,” the experts said.

The experts also pointed to an “inadequate humanitarian response” in the wake of the grave

humanitarian situation in Manipur following the latest round of community conflict between the

predominantly Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki ethnic communities that erupted

in May 2023. PTI