32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Indian national among 6 people killed in Oman mosque shooting

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dubai/Muscat, Jul 17 (PTI) An Indian national was among six people killed in a rare shooting attack by Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman’s capital.

The shooting on Monday night near the Imam Ali Mosque also claimed the lives of one policeman and four Pakistan nationals, while injuring 28 others.

- Advertisement -

“Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on July 15,  Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life & another is injured,” Embassy of India in Muscat posted on X Tuesday.

“Embassy offers its sincere condolences & stands ready to offer all assistance to the families,” it said.

The three attackers were also killed by security forces during the incident in the al-Wadi al-Kabir area on Monday night, according to a statement.

Pakistan said four Pakistanis were among those killed in a “terrorist attack” on the Imam Ali Mosque. India also said one of its citizens was killed.

- Advertisement -

The Islamic State (ISIS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The ISIS has repeatedly targeted Shia ceremonies, processions and worshippers in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it has never before claimed an attack in Oman, where the Shia are a minority. PTI

NSA

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Relatives of those killed when MH17 was shot down mark 10...

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes