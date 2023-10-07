27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Israel-Hamas escalation: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory for its citizens to remain vigilant amid rising tension

International
Updated:
HT Digital,

Jerusalem, Oct 7: Israel declared a 'state of war' on Saturday, after approximately 5,000 rockets were launched from Palestine's Gaza, causing the death of at least 22 Israelis.

In response to the escalating situation, the Indian Embassy in Israel released an advisory statement for Indian nationals residing there.

The statement urged citizens to stay alert, adhere to safety protocols provided by local authorities, and limit unnecessary movement. In case of emergencies, they were advised to contact embassy officials. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the attacks on a social media platform, extending his condolences to the victims and their families and expressing solidarity with Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, responded to the attacks by affirming that Israel was at war and vowing to make Hamas pay an unprecedented price.

Concurrently, the armed wing of Hamas, initiated 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood'. Hamas's military leader, Mohamed Deif, announced their intention to end the current state of affairs, warning that the era of recklessness without consequences was over.

