Israel-Palestine War: 27 stranded people from Meghalaya safely cross border to reach Egypt

HT Digital,

Bethlehem, Oct 8: Sources confirmed on Sunday that 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stranded in Bethlehem due to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, have safely crossed the border into Egypt. This information was revealed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on his social media platform.

He stated that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian mission played a significant role in their safe passage. Among the stranded individuals was Member of Parliament (MP) Dr WR Kharluki, along with his family.

As per the latest information and through the efforts of MEA and our Indian mission, our 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the war conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 8, 2023

Earlier, Sangma had disclosed that these citizens had travelled to Jerusalem for a Holy Pilgrimage and were stuck due to the escalating tension in the region. He assured that he was coordinating with the MEA for their safe return.