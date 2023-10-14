Israeli airstrike allegedly kills Hamas’s aerial forces head, raids continue on ground

HT Digital,

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a senior Hamas member was killed in an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as per The Times of Israel.

The IDF identified the deceased as the head of Hamas’s aerial array, Murad Abu Murad. The targeted strike was aimed at a headquarters from which the terror group managed its aerial operations.

Abu Murad was reportedly heavily involved in orchestrating the terrorists during the recent massacre, which involved attackers entering Israel via hang gliders, according to The Times of Israel.

The situation is turning for the worse on the ground, even as Israel intensifies its raid on Gaza. The Israeli army has ordered Gazans to evacuate the region and head towards South as the military will be increasing its offensive agaisnt Hamas posts.