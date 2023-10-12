Jaishankar at IORA fora describes India as ‘Vishwa Mitra’

Colombo, Oct 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday described India as a

‘Vishwa Mitra’ or the world’s friend and a voice of the Global South.

Speaking at the opening session of the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) here as India

assumed vice chairship for 2023-25, Jaishankar said, “Many of us here are members of the Global

South and the focus that India has been able to bring through the G20 would surely be welcome to

all of you,”

As the Vice Chair for the next two years, ‘India’, the Vishwamitra, or the world’s friend, a voice of the

global south, will work with IORA member states to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal

framework of IORA towards realising the true potential of this dynamic grouping,” he said.

This is perhaps the first occasion when a high-ranking cabinet minister has used ‘Vishwa Mitra’ to

describe India instead of ‘Vishwa Guru’

Jaishankar did evoke another popular phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as he said, “It is the

message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, of the ‘world is one family’s which can be a binding force to

bring IORA member states together.”

He also said that India would also help IORA to harness the power of women or Nari Shakti, by

shifting the focus to women-led development.

”The significance of the democratisation of technology in bridging the data divide and promoting

Data for Development cannot be over-exaggerated in IORA’s quest for prosperity,” he said.

Jaishankar said India will continue our approach of contributing to build capacity and secure safety

and security in the Indian Ocean Region, including as a first responder and a net security provider.

India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of nations of the Indian Ocean is based on its

Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook, our approach to the extended neighbourhood and

to the Indo-Pacific, he said.

Jaishankar is among the 16 ministers attending the two-day IORA meeting which will also include the

foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Iran, Mauritius, Malaysia and South Africa. PTI