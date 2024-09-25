27 C
Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Bangladeshi counterpart

New York, Sept 24: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain here and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this evening. The conversation focussed on our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The meeting between Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart on Monday evening came at the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This was the Indian External Affairs Minister’s first meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart after an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Khan took charge following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime.

Yunus, 84, took oath as the head of the interim government on August 8, three days after Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government.

Jaishankar earlier in the day also met his counterparts from the G4 countries, reaffirming the grouping’s commitment to urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through text-based negotiations.

The G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.

Jaishankar, who is in the US on an official visit, also met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, the Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. (PTI)

