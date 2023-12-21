Mass shooting at Prague University; 11 dead, 9 injured

HT Digital,

Prague, Dec 21: A tragic mass shooting has occurred at a school in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, resulting in several fatalities and injuries.

The Czech Police have confirmed that the individual who initiated the shooting has been neutralised, but they have not disclosed specific numbers regarding the victims.

They are currently evacuating the entire building, which houses numerous casualties. The police have confirmed the presence of deceased and injured individuals at the scene based on initial information. The shooting occurred in downtown Prague, leading to an unspecified number of deaths and injuries.

The police have cordoned off the area and advised residents to stay indoors for their safety. The incident reportedly occurred at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, located near Prague’s Old Town, a popular tourist destination.

The police are urging locals to stay away from the immediate vicinity and remain indoors as the operation is still underway. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has confirmed to local media that the shooter is deceased.

He has reassured the public that no other shooter has been identified at the scene and that there is no immediate threat. He has requested the local population to cooperate with the authorities during this difficult time.