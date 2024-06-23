30 C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Nepal nominates 8 new ambassadors, including for India

Kathmandu, Jun 22 (PTI) Nepal has nominated ambassadors for eight countries, including India, a little over two weeks after recalling the incumbents.

According to the Cabinet sources, former chief secretary and Nepal’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lokdarshan Regmi, has been nominated as the new Nepalese ambassador to India.

Regmi has earlier held positions of Home Secretary, Finance Secretary and Secretary at the Ministry of Land Reform and Management.

The decision was taken by Nepal’s Cabinet on Friday.

Earlier on June 6, the Nepal government had recalled ambassadors from 11 countries, including those serving in India and the US and appointed under the Nepali Congress’ quota, three months after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ terminated his alliance with the party and joined hands with former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

The development had come three months after the coalition was formed with the support of CPN-UML.

The government has named former Commerce and Industry Secretary Chandra Ghimire as Nepal’s new ambassador to the United States replacing the incumbent ambassador, Sridhar Khatri while Bijan Pant has been named Nepal’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom.

All the ambassador nominees need to undergo parliamentary hearings before the president appoints them to their respective positions. PTI SBP NPK AKJ

