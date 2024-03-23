MOSCOW, MARCH 23: Tragedy struck the heart of Moscow as a large concert hall became the scene of a horrific massacre, leaving at least 60 people dead and over 100 injured.

The assailants, armed with firearms, unleashed a barrage of bullets within the crowded venue, creating chaos and panic among attendees. Additionally, the attackers set fire to the concert hall, exacerbating the devastation.

The brazen attack comes amidst a backdrop of political significance, mere days after Russian President Vladimir Putin solidified his grip on power with a resounding victory in the country’s elections.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this atrocity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India condemned the attack, offering condolences and expressing solidarity with the Russian government and its people.

In a statement posted on affiliated social media channels, the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the assault, further intensifying global concerns about terrorism and security.

The concert hall, once a vibrant space for cultural gatherings and performances, now stands as a grim symbol of tragedy and loss.

The collapse of its roof due to the fire underscores the extent of the destruction wrought by this merciless assault. As the city mourns the senseless loss of life, questions loom about how such a heinous act could occur within its borders and what measures will be taken to prevent such atrocities in the future.