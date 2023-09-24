Pak court to hear jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail plea in Cipher case on Monday

Islamabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The Islamabad High Court on Saturday fixed September 25 as the date for

hearing jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail in a case related to the alleged

disclosure of state secrets.

Khan, 70, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the rejection of his post-arrest

bail by a special court that is proceeding against him and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood

Qureshi in the case.

The special court on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan and two-time foreign

minister Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) leakage case.

Both Khan and Qureshi have been accused of violating the secret laws of the country regarding a

document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year that has gone missing.

According to a cause list issued by the IHC registrar for the coming week, IHC Chief Justice Aamer

Farooq will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief’s bail petition on Monday (September 25),

The News reported.

Earlier this week, the court issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking

arguments in the case.

The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act — had rejected the post-arrest bail

pleas of Khan and his party’s Vice Chairman Qureshi in the case.

Last month, the FIA booked the PTI chief and his party’s vice chairman under the Official Secrets Act

for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for vested political interests.

Subsequently, both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation into the case and a

special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused.

Khan has been kept in the Attock Jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana

corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29, but

he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cipher case.

In March last year, ahead of the vote of no-confidence that resulted in his ouster, Khan pulled out a

piece of paper – allegedly the cipher – from his pocket and waved it at a public rally in Islamabad,

claiming it was the evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his

government.

However, during the interrogation with the joint investigation team (JIT) in the jail on August 26,

Khan denied that the paper he waved at a public gathering last year was the cipher. He also

admitted to losing the cipher, saying he couldn’t recall where he kept it.

His principal secretary Azam Khan stated before a magistrate and the FIA that the Khan used it for

his ‘political gains’ and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him.

The purported cipher contained an account of a meeting between US State Department officials,

including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu,

and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan last year.

Of late, Khan has come under increased scrutiny following the publication of a purported copy of the

secret cable by the US media outlet The Intercept, with many in the previous government led by

Shehbaz Sharif pointing fingers at the PTI chief for being the source of the leak.