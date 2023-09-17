Pashupatinath authorities in Nepal to fine up to Rs 2K for shooting photos or videos inside main temple

KATHMANDU, Sept 16: The Pashupatinath temple authorities in Nepal have cautioned visitors and

pilgrims against shooting photographs and videos inside the main temple premises and warned that

the violators will be fined up to Rs 2,000 or may even face action under cybercrime laws.

Pashupatinath Temple is a world-famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Pashupati in Kathmandu

and situated on the banks of the Bagmati River. Thousands of pilgrims from India and across the

world visit the temple daily.

Taking pictures or videos inside the Pashupatinath temple premises is already prohibited by the

Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), the governing body responsible for overseeing the

Pashupatinath temple’s affairs, said on Friday.

The fresh warning came ahead of the Hindu festival Teej. The three-day festival this year will begin

on Sunday.

In the notice issued on Friday, PADT warned that those making videos and taking pictures inside the

main temple premises will be fined up to Rs 2,000.

Ahead of the Teej festival, some visitors, especially young boys and girls, sneaked into the temple

premises despite the security arrangements of the temple, took videos and photographs and posted

them on social media, PADT spokesperson Rewati Raman Adhikari said.

“We have even found TikTok videos of Shiva Linga of Pashupati and photos and videos of the main

temple being posted on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram, which is against the

rule,” he said.

Those taking videos or photos inside the temple premises will be slapped with fines ranging from Rs

500 to Rs 2,000, Adhikari said.

"Those who are found to have posted these videos on social media will be asked to delete them and

if they do not obey, we can even take action against them under cybercrime. We can even seize the

cameras or mobile phones of those who disobey our rule,” he said.

Teej is a significant Hindu festival during which thousands of women from across Nepal congregate

at the Pashupatinath temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, seeking blessings

for the well-being, happiness, and prosperity of their families. (PTI)