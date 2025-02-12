21 C
In touch with Centre to get funds for post-flood restoration work: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Feb 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state suffered a loss of Rs 15,000 crore in the floods last year and he was in touch with the Centre to get funds.

The CM said the Centre provided all possible help to the state during the floods by sending NDRF and choppers.

“Following request, the Centre had sent an inter ministerial team twice to the state to assess the damage caused by the floods. The floods caused damage to properties and infrastructure valued at Rs 15,000 crore.

“To take up immediate restoration works, we have spent Rs 563 from the state’s own budget. I am in touch with the Centre to get funds for restoration works. I hope the Centre will provide assistance by maintaining procedure,” he said at a flood relief and management programme here.

Altogether 38 people were killed while 17 lakh people were affected by the floods which hit Tripura in August and September last year. The state had suffered a loss of Rs 15,000 crore in the floods.

“Of the total 12 rivers in the state, 11 rivers had crossed the danger level severely flooding three districts Sepahijala, Gumati and South Tripura. We had opened 889 relief camps to provide shelter to the 4 lakh flood-affected people,” he said.

