Wednesday, February 12, 2025
BSF nabbed 300 people around Indo-Bangla border in 2024

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Feb 11: The Border Security Force (BSF), deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, has claimed today that it had seized narcotics and other smuggled items worth over Rs 40 crore and also arrested around 300 individuals in 2024.

 ”In 2024, the BSF seized narcotics and other smuggled items worth an astounding Rs. 41.5 crore while apprehending 172 Indian nationals and 127 Bangladeshi nationals involved in various border-related crimes,” a statement from the BSF said.

The BSF statement then outlined the significant accomplishments of the Meghalaya Frontier, underscoring their unwavering commitment to maintaining vigilance and ensuring the security of the international border.

Noteworthy achievements include the successful rescue of 1,612 cattle and the confiscation of contraband items, including: 2,547,654 kg of sugar, 2,880 bottles of phensedyl, 11.50 kg of ganja, 4,204 tablets of yaba, 28 kg of silver ornaments, 22,832 bottles of liquor, and fake currency notes of India and Bangladeshi currency, the BSF also said.

“The apprehension of 299 individuals (127 Bangladeshi nationals and 172 Indians) during various operations highlights the BSF’s dedication to tackling cross-border crimes. These efforts were bolstered by close collaboration with state and central agencies in joint operations aimed at maintaining peace and preventing illegal activities in the region,” it said. 

In addition to its border security duties, the BSF has demonstrated a profound sense of responsibility toward the welfare of the communities residing near the border.

The statement also said that, on 16 different occasions BSF came to help needy patients including the injured persons involved in accidents, who were evacuated to either Shillong or the nearest hospital. In addition to these 35 civic action programs were conducted in which free Medicines and other essential items were distributed to villagers /students. apart from organizing cultural activities, it further added.

“These initiatives have played a significant role in enhancing the well-being of the local population and fostered trust between BSF and the border communities. The BSF also actively participated in bilateral meetings to address cross-border issues and enhance coordination with the border guarding forces of Bangladesh,” the statement also said.

“These efforts aim to promote mutual cooperation and ensure the welfare of people living in border areas, thereby contributing to the maintenance of friendly relations between the two nations. The Meghalaya Frontier remains committed towards ensuring border security, fostering cooperation, and supporting the development of border communities,” it also added. (NNN)

12 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
