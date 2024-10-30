25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Polio vaccinators attacked, held hostage in two separate incidents in NW Pakistan

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Peshawar, Oct 29 (PTI) Three terrorists were killed in a gunbattle when they attacked a polio vaccinators’ team in Pakistan’s restive northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In another incident, unknown militants took hostage the entire team of polio vaccinators at a dispensary in the same province, sources said here.

- Advertisement -

The attack on polio vaccinators came a day after Pakistan on Monday started its third nationwide polio campaign to vaccinate 45 million children.

Related Posts:

In the first incident in Aurakzai tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, a policeman also killed in the shootout while frustrating the attack on the polio vaccinators.

At least three terrorists were mowed down by the police in the fierce gunbattle and a fresh team has been rushed to the site, sources added.

No group claimed responsibility for the brutal attack.

- Advertisement -

In the second incident in North Waziristan’s tehsil Shewa, unidentified militants took hostage the entire team of polio vaccinators at the Mamet Kot dispensary in the restive northwest province.

The assailants also seized weapons from the police officers, according to sources.

Tribesmen are against oral polio vaccination of their children citing Sharia to substantiate their viewpoint and call it as unislamic.

Pakistan on Monday started its third nationwide polio campaign to vaccinate 45 million children against the crippling disease as the virus was detected in the environmental samples from 16 districts.

- Advertisement -

The week-long vaccination campaign aims to tackle the alarming spread of polio in the country, which has reported 41 cases this year.

Of these, 21 polio cases have been reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). PTI AYZ

Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India in 3rd ODI

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway