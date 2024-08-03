27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

Rights group says 13 killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis. Hundreds arrested

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Abuja, Aug 2 (AP) At least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests in Nigeria against the country’s economic crisis that turned violent in several states, a rights group said Friday.

Authorities confirmed four people killed by a bomb and the arrests of hundreds in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.

- Advertisement -

Amnesty International’s Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said in an interview that it independently verified the deaths that were reported by witnesses, families of the victims and lawyers.

More than 300 protesters were arrested and curfews imposed in the northern states of Kano and Katsina after the looting of government and public properties, Nigerian police said. One police officer was also killed and several others injured.

The protests were mainly over food shortages and alleged bad governance in the country. Nigeria’s public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that has some of the world’s poorest and hungriest people, despite being one of the continent’s top oil producers.

Carrying placards, bells and Nigeria’s green-and-white flag, protesters chanted songs as they listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies whose removal as part of the government’s audacious reforms to grow the economy has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else. (AP)

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bharat Biotech credited ICMR, NIV as Covaxin co-inventors after missing them...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes