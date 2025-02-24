14 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 24, 2025
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Colombo, Feb 23: Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized 5 fishing boats for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation, the Navy said.

The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement said the arrests occurred during a special operation in the sea area north of Mannar.

“Five Indian fishing boats were seized and 32 Indian fishermen apprehended while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters,” the statement said.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, the statement said.

The Navy said the arrested fishermen and their boats were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal action.

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and held 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

In 2024, the island nation’s Navy arrested 529 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. (AP)

