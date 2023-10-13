28 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 13, 2023
UN warns of ‘devastating consequences’ as Israel orders million residents of Gaza to evacuate

Tel Aviv, Oct 13: The Israeli military on Friday ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, home to 1.1 million residents, within 24 hours, according to a U.N. spokesperson. This move may indicate a potential ground offensive, although the Israeli military has not yet confirmed this.

The notice was given to the U.N. amid Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas militants. U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric termed the order ‘impossible’ without ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’.

Previously, the Israeli military had launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, prepared for a possible ground invasion, and declared its full blockade of the territory would persist until Hamas militants release approximately 150 hostages taken during a recent incursion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit and U.S. weapons shipments have seemingly endorsed Israel’s response in Gaza following Hamas’ attack on civilians and soldiers.

However, international aid organizations have warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis. Israel has stopped supplying basic necessities and electricity to Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants and blocked Egypt’s supply entries.

