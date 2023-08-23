Windows are shattered in a Moscow suburb as Russia says it thwarts latest Ukraine drone attack

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (AP): Russian air defence systems thwarted four nighttime Ukrainian drone

attacks, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, with the falling wreckage of one drone

shattering an apartment building’s windows and damaging vehicles in Moscow’s western suburbs.

There were no reports of injuries in the latest drone attacks that Russia blamed on Kyiv, as the war

approaches its 18-month milestone.

Though the drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have

caused little damage. Even so, they have unnerved some Russians and are in line with Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pledge to take the war into the heart of Russia.

Flights at several Moscow airports were temporarily suspended on Tuesday as a security precaution

amid the attacks, authorities said.

Two other drones were jammed and crashed in the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the

defence ministry said.

Ukraine hasn’t acknowledged responsibility for the attempted drone strikes, nor have senior Russian

leaders made any comment about the development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was to speak via video link at a meeting this week in Johannesburg

of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin is under threat of arrest if he travels abroad due to an International Criminal Court arrest

warrant and won’t attend the so-called BRICS talks in person.