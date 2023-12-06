10 0f 12 BJP MPs who won state elections resign from Lok Sabha

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 6: BJP,

The resignations were submitted to the Speaker by a delegation led by BJP chief JP Nadda. The resigning MPs include Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari from Rajasthan; and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

Two MPs, Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh, are yet to resign. BJP is poised to form the government in all three states after achieving majority, thus defeating the Congress. Despite this setback, Congress emerged victorious in Telangana by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have submitted their resignations to their respective governors. These assembly elections are seen as a precursor to next year’s Lok Sabha poll.