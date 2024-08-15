26.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
type here...

18 CBI officers awarded police medals

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Two CBI officers associated with the Interpol are among the 18 officials of the federal probe agency awarded police medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Six officers have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service while 12 have been given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

- Advertisement -

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar K, Additional SPs Naresh Kumar Sharma, Pramod Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, and head constables Ramji Lal Jat and Raj Kumar, it said.

Vijayendra Bidari, a 2005-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer and Joint Director of the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), which coordinates with the Interpol and follows up with extradition matters and other such issues in Delhi, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Bidari is known for his role in the peaceful resolution of the Koodankulam anti-nuclear agitation in Tamil Nadu.

His batchmate from the Maharashtra cadre Mohammad Suvez Haque, Assistant Director, Counter Terrorism Capability, Interpol, posted in Lyon in France, has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

- Advertisement -

He has supervised investigations into corruption cases and misconduct in the NIACL, custodian of enemy property, state trading corporation, Customs, Income Tax and Railways etc.

Additional SP Tathagat Vardan, Deputy SP Krishan Kumar Singh, Inspector Darshan Singh, aSI Satyajit Halder, head constables Lalta Prasad, Subhash Chand, Onkardas Vaishnav, Sadi Raju Reddy, Constable Sivakumar Subramaniyan and Steno Grade-I Sampada Sanjeev Revankar have also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

50-year-old man becomes first in Assam to get citizenship under CAA

The Hills Times -
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions