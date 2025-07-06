26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 6, 2025
‘Metro…In Dino’ earns ` 4 cr on day one in India

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 5: Filmmaker Anurag Basu-directed “Metro…In Dino” has raked in ` 4.05 crore on its opening day at the domestic office, the makers said on Saturday.

Released on Friday, the musical romance drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

“Exploring the dilemmas of love in today’s chaotic world, ‘Metro…In Dino’ has taken a solid step forward at the box office with ` 4.05 Cr India nett on its opening day,” the makers said in a statement.

“Metro…In Dino”, which follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting, is a follow-up to Basu’s 2007 movie “Life in a… Metro”.

The film features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.

“Metro…In Dino” is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. (PTI)

Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala

