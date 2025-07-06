I’m a physical storyteller: John Cena on ‘Heads of State’ and his love for action-comedy genre

London, July 5: Action comedy is the language of the world and has been popular since the era of Charlie Chaplin, says Hollywood star John Cena, who considers himself a physical storyteller.

“Heads of State”, his latest movie on Prime Video, offers another glimpse into the niche that Cena has created for himself in the realm of physical comedy, where he often blends his imposing presence with a sense of humour.

In the past, the WWE wrestler-turned-actor has showcased his impeccable comic timing in films and shows such as “The Suicide Squad”, “Blockers”, “Peacemaker”, “Trainwreck” and “Ricky Stanicky”.

“I’m a physical storyteller. WWE is entertainment through physical stories. And what I love the most about action comedy is that it’s the language of the world. It explains the success of the greats like Jackie Chan, even Charlie Chaplin — before there were words in the movies. It is truly the language of the world,” Cena told PTI in an interview.

“Heads of State”, which premiered on streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday, is directed by Ilya Naishuller of “Nobody” fame. The movie reunites Cena with his “The Suicide Squad” co-star Idris Elba and also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a pivotal role.

In the movie, Cena plays the role of Will Derringer, a former action star who becomes the President of the United States. Elba portrays Sam Clarke, the British Prime Minister.

Cena said he loved working on “Heads of State” as it allowed him to display the skills he has learned over the years.

“Being able to take the skills that I’ve learned as a physical storyteller and modify my skill set to be on screen, I love ‘Heads of State’ because even if you don’t understand what we’re saying, you get the story and the action. Then you share the laughs… that’s why I lean into action comedy,” he added.

The movie also takes forward Cena’s chemistry with Elba, which they established in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” (2021).

While Cena’s Derringer comes across as impulsive and chaotic, Elba’s Clarke is more controlled and straightforward in showcasing his authority in the movie.

Cena credited the writers, Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, for establishing their dynamics on paper for “Heads of State”.

“Writers write good stories, well-thought out stories. I don’t commit to projects unless I read it. James Gunn is the only cold-call. If he says we are getting the band back together, it is a yes and I read it afterwards. Every other project I want to read,” he said.

A good story has layered characters and is “brave enough to lean into the flaws”, he added.

“Every character has to be flawed because then you want to root for them. If a character is too tough, too perfect, with no shortcomings, you don’t want to root for that guy. So I think it’s just being brave enough to lean into the words of a good writer,” Cena said.

According to Cena, one of the joys of working in the world of entertainment is getting to meet new people with every project.

In the case of “Heads of State”, it was an opportunity to collaborate with Priyanka, an actor who began her journey around the same time as Cena in the early 2000s. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset

“That’s what’s brilliant about being in the creative business… you never know who you’re going to meet. You never know the experiences you’ll have, and I just try to do my best, to be decent to work with, and in the downtimes, share moments that can make us connect more.

“And we certainly did that in this movie. And for that, I’m grateful,” he said.

“Heads of State” also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The movie is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. Cena and Elba also serve as executive producers. (PTI)