46 Dead, Dozens Missing After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods in J&K’s Kishtwar

HT DIGIATL

KASHMIR, AUGUST 15: At least 46 individuals, including two CISF personnel, have lost their lives after a heavy cloudburst caused devastating flash floods at Chashoti village of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon. The officials expect the death toll to rise even higher, with some of the residents still missing.

- Advertisement -

Rescue teams have thus far extracted 167 individuals from the wreckage, 38 of whom are in critical condition. The Indian Army has entered the relief efforts, evacuating survivors, administering first aid, and facilitating the current search for those missing. The White Knight Corps affirmed that soldiers were quickly mobilized to protect lives and help affected families.

Chashoti, the motorable last point on the way to Himalayan shrine Mata Chandi and the beginning point of the Machail Mata Yatra, has witnessed the annual pilgrimage come under suspension post-disaster. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma has confirmed that rescue operations are going in full gear even though the terrain is tough.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared profound sorrow regarding the tragedy, promising that everything that is needed is being done. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by the cloudburst and floods in Kishtwar. The situation is under close watch. Rescue and relief efforts are on,” he tweeted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he had already talked to Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been sent to the affected area. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir during every situation,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the police, Army, and disaster response organizations to expedite rescue operations and see that all assistance reaches bereaved families. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too issued deep condolences, canceling cultural events scheduled for Independence Day and trimming celebrations in view of the tragedy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences and requested the government to send more NDRF and armed personnel for relief and rehabilitation. He also made an appeal to Congress workers to render help to victims and displaced families.

NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, and local administration teams are on site, distributing relief material, medical supplies, and rescue equipment while working day and night to find the missing and rescue survivors.

