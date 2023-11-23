22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
5 Army personnel killed, 3 injured during gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Srinagar, Nov 23: A jawan died on Thursday in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, taking the total number of Army personnel killed since yesterday to five. Four Army personnel, including two captains and two jawans, were killed on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havildar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur. Three others were injured and shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Two terrorists, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and his associate, were also killed in the encounter.

The LeT Commander, identified as Qari, was active in the Rajouri-Poonch region for the past year and was killed in a gun battle in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri District.

He was believed to be behind the terrorist attacks in Dangri and Kandi. Qari’s associate was also killed in the encounter, and their bodies have been retrieved by security officials.

