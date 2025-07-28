6 dead, 28 injured in stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple; magisterial probe ordered

HARIDWAR, July 27: A stampede broke out at Haridwar’s hilltop Mansa Devi temple where hundreds of devotees had gathered on Sunday, killing at least six people and leaving 28 injured, police said.

Rumours of an electric current where the stairs to the temple begin triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede, Haridwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI Videos.

Thirty-four people were rushed to a hospital and six of them died, he said.

The incident took place around 9 am.

Being a Sunday, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple atop the Shivalik hills at a height of more than 500 feet.

Videos from the spot showed a massive rush of people, including children and women, towards the narrow entrance of the temple and outside the hospital, worried family members waiting for the news of their loved ones.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered.

“A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple in the morning because of a rumour…. We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and those responsible for spreading the rumour will face strict action,” Dhami told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede.

“Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” he said in a post on X.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade are at the spot.

Dhami announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He also visited the injured at the district hospital in Haridwar and assured their families of all help.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun said six people were killed and 28 injured in the stampede, of whom five have been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

Those killed were identified as Arush (12), Shakal Dev (18), Vicky (18), Vipin (18), Vakil and Shanti.

Earlier, in a post on Facebook, Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and that the situation was being monitored.

“Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” he said.

“I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard, and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees,” the chief minister added.

The temple, dedicated to goddess Mansa Devi, is one of the five sacred sites or Panch Tirthas of Haridwar.

Prime facie, it appears that the stampede broke out following a rumour that electricity was running through broken wires, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters in Haridwar.

Some broken wires were found at the site, suggesting that some people tried to climb up the stairs to the temple by clutching at those, he said. (PTI)