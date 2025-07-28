26.7 C
First anniversary of UNESCO tag celebrated at Charaideo Maidam

HT Correspondent

SONARI, July 27: The Directorate of Archaeology under the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam, recently celebrated the first anniversary of Charaideo Maidam’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list with a grand event held near the historic site.

The celebration marked one year since Charaideo Maidam was officially recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site during the World Heritage Committee meeting held in New Delhi in 2024.

The day began with the traditional Tai-Ahom Ban-Phi rituals at the heritage site, followed by a formal ceremony attended by several dignitaries.

Assam Minister Jogen Mohan, who holds the portfolios of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Archaeology and Museums), Hill Area Development, Transport and Cooperation, graced the occasion as chief guest.

He was joined by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora as guest of honour.

Among other prominent attendees were Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain, and Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituporna Baruah.

The event also saw participation from senior officials and scholars including Jhanwij Sharma, Additional Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Manas Nath, Secretary of the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg, and eminent historian Dr Jogendra Nath Phukan.

Speakers at the event emphasised the cultural and historical importance of Charaideo Maidams, regarded as the royal burial mounds of the Ahom dynasty, and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to preserving the Tai-Ahom legacy for future generations.

