27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...

78 species of birds are found only in India: Report

Of the 25 ‘threatened’ species, three are listed as ‘critically endangered’, five as ‘endangered’, and 17 as ‘vulnerable’

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOLKATA, Aug 8 (PTI): A study by ZSI (Zoological Survey of India) has revealed that there are as many as 78 bird species which are found only in India.

There is a rich diversity of 10,906 bird species in the world, and of them, India is home to 1,353, Zoological Survey of India scientist Amitava Majumder said.

- Advertisement -

These 1,353 bird species account for 12.4 percent of the global avian diversity, he said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorisation, 25 of the 78 bird species, which are found only in India, are classified as ‘threatened’, the scientist said.

“Seventy-eight bird species are found only in the country’s geographical region. On the occasion of the 75th Independence year, we have focussed on 75 such species in the book, ‘75 Endemic Birds of India’,” Majumder told PTI.

These selected winged species exhibit “remarkable distribution patterns” across various regions of the country, he said.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-eight bird species are restricted to the Western Ghats, 25 to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, four to the Eastern Himalayas and one each to the Southern Deccan plateau and Central Indian Forest, the scientist said.

Of the 25 ‘threatened’ species, three are listed as ‘critically endangered’, five as ‘endangered’, and 17 as ‘vulnerable’.

Eleven species are categorised as ‘near threatened’.

Majumder said three bird species – the Manipur Bush Quail (Perdicula manipurensis), listed as ‘endangered’ by IUCN, the Himalayan Quail (Ophrysia superciliosa), categorised as ‘critically endangered’, and the Jerdon’s Courser (Rhinoptilus bitorquatus), classified as ‘critically endangered’, – have not been included in the ZSI publication.

- Advertisement -

According to records, the Manipur Bush Quail was last sighted in 1907, while the Himalayan Quail and the Jerdon’s Courser were last seen in 1876 and 2009 respectively, he said.

Some researchers believe that the Mottled Wood Owl and the West Himalayan Bush Warbler are only available in India’s geographical region but new records and distribution patterns indicate their existence in the nearby countries, Majumder said.

Malabar Grey Hornbill Ocyceros griseus, Malabar Parakeet from the Western Ghats and Nicobar Serpent Eagle Spilornis klossi, Andaman Barn Owl Tyto Deroepstorffi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands among others have been featured in the ZSI publication.

Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’...

The Hills Times - 0
Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India