92 MPs suspended from Parliament for ‘causing ruckus’

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 18: In a significant development, 78 Members of Parliament, including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, were suspended today for staging protests demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent Parliament security breach.

Earlier, 14 MPs were suspended over a similar demand, taking the total number of suspended MPs in this session to 92. The Lok Sabha saw 30 MPs suspended for the rest of the session, with three suspended until the privileges committee delivers a report on their conduct.

In the Rajya Sabha, 35 members have been suspended for the rest of the session, and 11 until a report by the privileges panel. Notably, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was suspended after he sought a discussion on the breach.

Suspended Lok Sabha MPs include Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party’s deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Ray, and Satabdi Roy, and DMK members A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran.

Rajya Sabha suspensions include Congress members Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha. Chowdhury, in a press statement, compared the government’s conduct to a dictatorship and claimed that Parliament was being treated as the BJP’s headquarters. He added that the Opposition had been cooperating with the government since the session’s commencement.