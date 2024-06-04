29 C
AAP leader Sanjay Singh demands ban on exit polls, calls them unreliable

NEW DELHI, June 3: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded a ban on exit polls in the country, claiming they have been proven wrong several times.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

During a press conference, Singh said, “Exit polls should be completely banned in the country since they have been proven wrong not once but many times. This is a wrong attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system, and the election commission before the poll counting.”

He claimed that the INDIA bloc will get 295 seats after the June 4 counting.

Since the exit polls two days ago, the BJP has been in a celebratory mood and distributing sweets.

Singh said that the people of the country are being misled and an illegitimate attempt is being made to influence the counting of votes on June 4.

“I believe that the BJP leaders might have fainted and fell down by seeing these exit polls, they themselves can’t believe it. I think even god will not believe this exit poll survey that the BJP is getting 37 per cent vote share in Tamil Nadu,” Singh claimed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that all exit polls that predicted a third term for the BJP-led NDA were “fake”.

“Yesterday, exit polls were out and I can give you in writing that they are fake. In Rajasthan, there are 25 parliamentary seats but one exit poll gave them 33 seats. What was the reason that they had to release fake exit poll results?” Kejriwal asked. (PTI)

