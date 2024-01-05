17 C
AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

HT Digital,

Delhi, Jan 5: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Political Affairs Committee has nominated Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as a candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The elections are scheduled for January 19, 2024, as the six-year term of three Rajya Sabha MPs – Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narain Dass Gupta – ends on January 27.

The committee has decided to re-nominate Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta once their terms conclude this month, with Swati Maliwal set to replace Sushil Gupta. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has permitted Sanjay Singh, currently under arrest in connection with an alleged Delhi excise scam, to file his nomination papers from prison.

Swati Maliwal, a women’s rights activist and the current DCW Chairperson, has previously served as the advisor to the Delhi Chief Minister on public grievances.

She has been part of various initiatives aimed at addressing violence against women, advocating for stricter legislation, and promoting gender equality.

