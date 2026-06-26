Prohibitory order issued for special Assam TET 2026 in Sonitpur

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 25: The District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, ACS, has promulgated an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in connection with the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled to be held on June 28.

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The order has been issued to ensure the free, fair and smooth conduct of the examination and to maintain security, discipline and confidentiality throughout the examination process.

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According to the order, the assembly or gathering of unauthorized persons, unauthorized entry into the examination centre, photography, videography, communication or any activity intended to facilitate unfair means or disrupt the examination process has been prohibited. The order also bars the use of loudspeakers or public address systems and any activity causing noise or disturbance in the vicinity of the examination centre.

Further, any act causing obstruction, interference or compromise to the security and orderly conduct of the examination has been prohibited within a radius of 100 metres of the examination centre on the day of the examination.

The order shall not, however, apply to candidates possessing valid admit cards, examination officials, Executive Magistrates, police personnel and other government officials engaged in examination-related duties.

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The district administration has informed that any violation of the order will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other relevant provisions of law.

The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of both shifts of the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. The district administration has appealed to all citizens to cooperate by strictly complying with the order and extending all possible support for the peaceful, orderly and fair conduct of the examination.

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