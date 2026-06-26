Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2.34cr seized, 3 traffickers nabbed

GUWAHATI, June 25: Three people were arrested with illicit drugs worth Rs 2.34 crore in Assam’s Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Lauding the police for the action, he said the state’s fight against the drug menace will continue with full force.

- Advertisement -

“Some lessons are expensive. For this drug network, the bill came to Rs 2.34 crore. Kudos to @sribhumipolice for seizing 11,695 bottles of an intoxicating substance and apprehending three individuals,” he said in a social media post.

“You can keep trying, but @assampolice will always try harder,” he added. (PTI)