Affordable TB testing technology developed by ICMR’s regional centre

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: An affordable tuberculosis testing technology that can detect the disease using a patient’s sputum for just Rs 35 has been developed by apex medical research body ICMR’s regional centre in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The ‘A CRISPR case-based TB detection system’ is light, portable and involves three steps of testing. Over 1,500 samples can be tested in one single run in around two-and-half hours, ICMR sources said.

Conventional diagnostic techniques for TB commonly rely on culture, which requires 42 days to confirm as TB negative, microscopy, and nucleic acid-based methods. These are also time-consuming and may require sophisticated equipment.

An official said, “Tuberculosis (TB) remains a global health challenge, necessitating the development of accurate and rapid diagnostic tools for effective disease management. Current diagnostic methods often exhibit limitations in terms of sensitivity, specificity, speed and cost, emphasising the need for innovative approaches”.

Additionally, some molecular diagnostic methods, while offering improved sensitivity, may lack the desired specificity or face challenges associated with cost and ease of handling.

“Considering these problems, the CRISPR-Cas12a-based molecular diagnostic system ‘GlowTBPCRKit’ coupled with an amplification step (using thermal cycler) and the ‘RapidGlow device’ provides a promising solution,” the official said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has now invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from eligible organisations, companies, manufacturers for undertaking ‘Transfer of Technology’ for commercialisation of the ‘A CRISPR case-based TB detection system’ for the detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The ICMR-RMRCNE institute will provide expert guidance and technical support for the production of ‘A CRISPR Cas based TB detection system’ in all phases.

Such technical oversight by the institute would accelerate the development of the product and its commercialisation.

The ICMR would also provide technical support through its team of experienced scientists in study, planning, product development, development of study protocol, results or data analysis, outcome assessment, safety and efficacy assessment, product improvement, etc., if deemed fit upon the mutual understanding between ICMR and collaborative company.

The apex health research body through its institutes would provide support and facilitation to conduct the research and development or clinical study of new technology or product in India through its affiliates or institutes, in collaboration with the company and institutions in a professional and mutually agreed upon manner and timelines. (PTI)