29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

AI app scores 170 out of 200 in UPSC prelims-2024

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 17: An Artificial Intelligence based app, PadhAI,  scored over 170 marks out of 200 in the UPSC preliminary exams 2024 solving the entire paper within seven minutes and qualifying above the general score which usually remains under 100.

The score places PadhAI’s score in the top 10 nationally, if not rank 1, an official release said.

- Advertisement -

The app developed by a team of IITians took the exam in a public setting on Sunday, right after the UPSC preliminary exam in presence of guests from the education sector, UPSC community, and media professionals at Delhi’s The Lalit hotel.

It took under seven minutes to solve the entire paper, the release said.

The event was live-streamed at livestream.padhai.ai and YouTube, where the questions and answers are publicly available, it added.

The AI’s answers were also compared with broad AI models commercially available from big tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google by using answer keys released by top coaching institutes.

- Advertisement -

“This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs,” PadhAI’s CEO Karttikeya Mangalam said.

PadhAI is an AI X Education app for UPSC preparation available on the Google Play Store. It claims to offer several AI features, including news summaries, smart PYQ search, doubt clarification, interactive answer explanations, book summary. (PTI)

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Neeraj Chopra set to return at Paavo Nurmi Games

The Hills Times -
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava